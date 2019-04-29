iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Position Increased by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,687,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,539,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,240,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,202,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,620,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,515. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $72.16.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

