iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Stake Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,238,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,347,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,403,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $106.05 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $106.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

