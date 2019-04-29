iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,674,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,306,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,340,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,207,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,623.1% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,834,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 1,766,659 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $12.30 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

