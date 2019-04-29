iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) Position Increased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 407,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $114.17 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

