iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,834 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 128,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $52.82 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

