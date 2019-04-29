Iqvia (IQV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Iqvia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IQV opened at $138.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $146.10. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,172,538 shares of company stock valued at $587,465,163. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

