Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 971,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.