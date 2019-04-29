Investors Research Corp Acquires Shares of 1,700 Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Navigant Consulting by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigant Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Navigant Consulting by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Navigant Consulting by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navigant Consulting by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

NYSE NCI opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $907.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCI. TheStreet cut shares of Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/investors-research-corp-acquires-shares-of-1700-navigant-consulting-inc-nci.html.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.