Investors Research Corp Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $1,174,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,464,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after acquiring an additional 957,928 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after acquiring an additional 874,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,096.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 306,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Research Corp Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/investors-research-corp-acquires-new-holdings-in-conagra-brands-inc-cag.html.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.