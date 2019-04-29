Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2019 – Myovant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/16/2019 – Myovant Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/13/2019 – Myovant Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2019 – Myovant Sciences is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Myovant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

MYOV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. 128,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,864. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Get Myovant Sciences Ltd alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,308,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,913,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.