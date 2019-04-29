Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) Holdings Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2,131.3% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

RTM opened at $107.60 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $113.81.

