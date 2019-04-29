Invesco (IVZ) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Invesco has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rod Canion bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,184.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 847.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

