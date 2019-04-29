INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Citigroup cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 90.06% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

