Intersect Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VGT opened at $212.89 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $215.04.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
See Also: Day Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.