Internet of Things (ITT) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 348,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 262,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

