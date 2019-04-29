Integra Lifesciences (IART) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of IART stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $359.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn bought 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.08 per share, with a total value of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at $205,533.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,688,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 104.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 141,368 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

