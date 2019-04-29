Instructure (INST) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Instructure (NYSE:INST) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.68)-($0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $257-$260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.93 million.Instructure also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.68–0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INST. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Instructure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Instructure from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Instructure currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

INST stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 598,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,679. Instructure has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Instructure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Instructure news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $217,791.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,636.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,897.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,735 shares of company stock worth $2,042,137. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

