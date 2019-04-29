Insider Selling: American States Water Co (AWR) CEO Sells 3,807 Shares of Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) CEO Robert J. Sprowls sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $274,332.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,895.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. 153,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,062. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $53.84 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American States Water had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,565,000 after buying an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,336,000 after buying an additional 64,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,159,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,336,000 after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 20.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 414,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About American States Water

American States Water Co is a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

