Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.77

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 6039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Solutions & Support stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Innovative Solutions & Support as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

