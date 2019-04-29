Infinity Economics Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Infinity Economics coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Coinbe, BitBay and InfinityCoin Exchange. Infinity Economics has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.27 million worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Infinity Economics has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.09 or 0.04626923 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.02229252 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018081 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Infinity Economics Profile

XIN is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. Infinity Economics’ official message board is forum.infinity-economics.org . Infinity Economics’ official website is www.infinity-economics.org . The Reddit community for Infinity Economics is /r/infinityeconomics and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Infinity Economics

Infinity Economics can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, InfinityCoin Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitBay and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Economics should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinity Economics using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

