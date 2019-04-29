Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Hershey were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,887,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.87. 56,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,582. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

