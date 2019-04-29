Imperial Capital Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Imperial Capital reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Imperial Capital currently has a $55.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUV. Macquarie lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,346,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,027 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,711.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,546,074 shares of the airline’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,137,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $318,604,000 after purchasing an additional 340,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

