Imperial Capital Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Imperial Capital reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Imperial Capital currently has a $55.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LUV. Macquarie lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.64.
Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,346,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,027 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,711.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,546,074 shares of the airline’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,137,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $318,604,000 after purchasing an additional 340,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.