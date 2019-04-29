ICON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.21 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00006240 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Bithumb, DragonEX and CoinTiger. ICON has a market capitalization of $154.45 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00414878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.01005303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00021833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00179260 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007282 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bitbns, IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Hotbit, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Rfinex, ABCC, Binance, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Allbit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.