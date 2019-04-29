Hubbell (HUBB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBB. JMP Securities set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $772,450.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $304,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.