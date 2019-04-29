Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.78

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 22734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $651.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $219,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 4,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

