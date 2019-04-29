HM Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,651 Belden Inc. (BDC)

HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $3,717,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Belden by 688.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 51,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Belden by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 123,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 285,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,629. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.84 million. Belden had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

