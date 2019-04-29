Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

HIFS stock opened at $183.00 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 965.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

