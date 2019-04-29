Hershey’s (HSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $125.17 on Friday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

In other news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,178 shares of company stock worth $5,548,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $142,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 550,341 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.