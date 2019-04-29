Hershey (HSY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $125.17 on Thursday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hershey by 10,179.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,423,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 1,070,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,829,000 after buying an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after buying an additional 550,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

