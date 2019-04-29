Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.35 for the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.79-0.83 EPS.

HT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,785. The stock has a market cap of $714.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a mkt perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/hersha-hospitality-trust-ht-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.