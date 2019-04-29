Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is scheduled to post its Q1 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.93 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $671.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

