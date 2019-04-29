Head to Head Survey: Madison County Financial (MCBK) & Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Madison County Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $17.38 million 4.08 $4.63 million N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $18.41 million 8.48 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oconee Federal Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison County Financial and Oconee Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial 21.00% 4.74% 0.81%

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Madison County Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

