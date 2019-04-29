Head to Head Survey: Houlihan Lokey (HLI) vs. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (PHCF)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. 80.5% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt does not pay a dividend. Houlihan Lokey pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $963.36 million 3.33 $172.28 million $2.39 20.54 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 7.72 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Houlihan Lokey and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 1 5 0 2.83 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 14.63% 21.01% 13.95% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

