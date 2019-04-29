Head to Head Survey: Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) vs. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant -3.27% N/A -4.97% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -0.48% 5.77% 2.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant $153.14 million 0.21 -$5.00 million ($0.17) -5.82 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.34 billion 0.31 -$6.42 million $1.73 18.42

Diversified Restaurant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Restaurant and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 11 1 0 2.08

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $40.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Diversified Restaurant on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 484 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 89 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 16 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

