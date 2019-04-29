Head to Head Review: Voltari (VLTC) and Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Voltari alerts:

This table compares Voltari and Colliers International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.90 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.83 billion 0.90 $97.66 million $2.45 27.28

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Profitability

This table compares Voltari and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -98.41% N/A -7.95% Colliers International Group 3.46% 28.18% 5.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Voltari and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $78.55, indicating a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Voltari.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Voltari does not pay a dividend. Colliers International Group pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Voltari on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voltari Company Profile

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Voltari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.