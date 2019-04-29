Head-To-Head Contrast: YY (YY) vs. Digerati Technologies (DTGI)

YY (NASDAQ:YY) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

YY has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.4% of YY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of YY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for YY and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY 0 2 7 0 2.78 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

YY currently has a consensus price target of $95.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Given YY’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe YY is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares YY and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY 12.76% 17.52% 14.62% Digerati Technologies -98.65% N/A -118.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YY and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY $2.29 billion 2.27 $310.64 million $7.13 11.54 Digerati Technologies $2.00 million 1.79 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

YY has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

YY beats Digerati Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as Zhiniu8.com, 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud telephony application platform and session-based communication network. The company provides Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, fully hosted IP/PBX services, SIP trunking, call center applications, interactive voice response auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, simultaneous calling, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and various customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, call centers, and telephony service providers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

