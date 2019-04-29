Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 101.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Republic Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 77,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $330,580.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $437,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,581,097. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,762. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

