Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG stock opened at $119.58 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.71 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $100,745.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $75,715.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,996.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/hanover-insurance-group-thg-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.