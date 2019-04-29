Halliburton (HAL) Stake Increased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,463 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 160,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,983. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

