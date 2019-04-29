Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) is one of 116 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gritstone Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gritstone Oncology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gritstone Oncology Competitors 843 2790 6113 264 2.58

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 105.75%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 36.20%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million -$64.78 million -1.49 Gritstone Oncology Competitors $897.64 million $190.34 million -1.42

Gritstone Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology N/A N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology Competitors -5,143.87% -64.15% -27.90%

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.