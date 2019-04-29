Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.57.

GRBK stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler bought 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,453.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,570 shares in the company, valued at $814,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,197 shares of company stock valued at $359,873. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 529.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.