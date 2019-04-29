GoldBlocks (GB) Price Down 11.3% This Week

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, GoldBlocks has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $39,884.00 and $10.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.02073939 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007289 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000275 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005189 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001059 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.