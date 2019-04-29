Globalstar (GSAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Globalstar to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter.

GSAT stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

