Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Shares of GBT opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 143.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

