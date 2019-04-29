Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.85.
Shares of GBT opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 143.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $247,000.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
