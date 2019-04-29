Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 534.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,814 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $129,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $66,115,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $60,293,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,648,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,373,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after buying an additional 46,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Desjardins cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.48 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

