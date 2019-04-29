Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $240.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.