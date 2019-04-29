Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

