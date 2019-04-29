Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,927 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 445,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,124,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 155,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL opened at $13.11 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

