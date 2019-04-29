Genuine Parts (GPC) Position Decreased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 514,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,627. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

