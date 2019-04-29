General Electric (GE) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a media sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted General Electric’s analysis:

GE stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

